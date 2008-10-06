Ad
Iceland's government needs trade union pension cash to put the economy back on track (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Iceland unions push government to join EU

by Leigh Phillips,

Iceland's trade unions want the country to join the European Union in return for help in an economic rescue plan, as the island state's government holds emergency talks to shore up its teetering economy.

The trade unions' Pension Fund Association (PFA) has told the government it is ready to repatriate some 200 billion krona (€13 billion) from overseas funds back into Icelandic banks, according to Icelandic public radio.

