Ad
euobserver
Mr Barroso. The EU parliament is becoming conscious of its weightier role in the EU's institutional set-up (Photo: Portuguese EU presidency 2007)

Barroso: Europe needs to reinvent itself

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has said Europe needs to reinvent itself with a "transformational agenda" or the 27-nation club risks sliding "towards irrelevance."

Mr Barroso made the comments Thursday (3 September) in a 41-page policy document laying out plans for the EU's near future and designed to woo members of the European Parliament into backing him for a second five-year term in office.

Much of the paper focuses on the current economic crisis, with the commi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Barroso. The EU parliament is becoming conscious of its weightier role in the EU's institutional set-up (Photo: Portuguese EU presidency 2007)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections