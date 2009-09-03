Barroso: Europe needs to reinvent itself

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has said Europe needs to reinvent itself with a "transformational agenda" or the 27-nation club risks sliding "towards irrelevance."

Mr Barroso made the comments Thursday (3 September) in a 41-page policy document laying out plans for the EU's near future and designed to woo members of the European Parliament into backing him for a second five-year term in office.

Much of the paper focuses on the current economic crisis, with the commi...