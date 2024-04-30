Ad
euobserver
The growing ownership of internet infrastructure by Big Tech is reinforcing their chokehold across all areas of society. (Photo: Markus Winkler)

Opinion

Our plea to the next European Commission for journalists and freedom of speech

EU Political
Health & Society
EU Elections
by Mark Dempsey, Brussels,

ARTICLE 19, the global NGO that promotes freedom of expression and access to information, has published its

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsOpinion

Author Bio

Mark Dempsey is a senior EU advocacy officer at the free speech organisation ARTICLE 19, the British international non-governmental organisation that combines advocacy, research, campaigning, and cutting-edge legal analysis to strengthen people’s right to free expression and access to information.

Related articles

Musk pulled Twitter's 'state-affiliated' badge — but it still hurts journalism
Elon Musk is already turning Twitter into MySpace
The growing ownership of internet infrastructure by Big Tech is reinforcing their chokehold across all areas of society. (Photo: Markus Winkler)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsOpinion

Author Bio

Mark Dempsey is a senior EU advocacy officer at the free speech organisation ARTICLE 19, the British international non-governmental organisation that combines advocacy, research, campaigning, and cutting-edge legal analysis to strengthen people’s right to free expression and access to information.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections