Ad
euobserver
Elon Musk's labelling of public broadcasters as 'state-affiliated' or 'government-funded' opened up a can of worms (Photo: European Union)

Musk pulled Twitter's 'state-affiliated' badge — but it still hurts journalism

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Marius Dragomir, Vienna,

Elon Musk's Twitter caused a stir two months ago when it labelled several public broadcast media outlets, including National Public Radio (NPR) in the US, BBC in the UK, and Canada's CBC, as "state-affiliated" or "government-funded." These outlets, which are publicly-funded and editorially independent, pushed back hard, by scaling down — or, in NPR's case, ceasing — activity on the platform in response.

Twitter ultimately removed these controversial tags, but, at the same time, scrapped...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marius Dragomir is the director of the Media and Journalism Research Center, a think tank focused on the study of media, journalism, politics and technology.

Related articles

Can Mastodon be the first big social network 'Made in Europe'?
Elon Musk is already turning Twitter into MySpace
Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties
Across the EU, a free and independent media is withering
Elon Musk's labelling of public broadcasters as 'state-affiliated' or 'government-funded' opened up a can of worms (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Marius Dragomir is the director of the Media and Journalism Research Center, a think tank focused on the study of media, journalism, politics and technology.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections