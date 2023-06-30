Musk pulled Twitter's 'state-affiliated' badge — but it still hurts journalism

Elon Musk's Twitter caused a stir two months ago when it labelled several public broadcast media outlets, including National Public Radio (NPR) in the US, BBC in the UK, and Canada's CBC, as "state-affiliated" or "government-funded." These outlets, which are publicly-funded and editorially independent, pushed back hard, by scaling down — or, in NPR's case, ceasing — activity on the platform in response.
Twitter ultimately removed these controversial tags, but, at the same time, scrapped...
Marius Dragomir is the director of the Media and Journalism Research Center, a think tank focused on the study of media, journalism, politics and technology.
