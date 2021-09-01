Biomass? Burning trees is burning future treasure

Chemical companies are watching the raw materials they need for future production go up in flames as the Fit for 55 package continues to support the burning of trees as a 'renewable' form of energy.
The increasing scarcity of such bioresources makes the EU more dependent on imports from its former colonial areas.
To avoid further tragedies, Europe should stop calling plants 'waste' and pay for their real value.
Although b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Klaartje Jaspers is a Dutch investigative journalist, combining resources from the sciences, data and narratives. Trained as an interdisciplinary social scientist focussed on Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, recent research includes the energy transition and the mining industry, including biomass.
Klaartje Jaspers is a Dutch investigative journalist, combining resources from the sciences, data and narratives. Trained as an interdisciplinary social scientist focussed on Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, recent research includes the energy transition and the mining industry, including biomass.