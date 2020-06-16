EU and Britain: 'New momentum' required for deal

Top EU officials and British prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday (15 June) agreed to ramp up negotiations over the summer on their future trade deal - which have been almost at a standstill for most of the year.
Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council president Charles Michel and European parliament chief David Sassoli held a an hour-long videoconference and agreed Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.