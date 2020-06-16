Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK prime minister Boris Johnson in London, back in January. On Monday their talks were by video-conference only (Photo: European Commission)

EU and Britain: 'New momentum' required for deal

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Top EU officials and British prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday (15 June) agreed to ramp up negotiations over the summer on their future trade deal - which have been almost at a standstill for most of the year.

Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council president Charles Michel and European parliament chief David Sassoli held a an hour-long videoconference and agreed

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Barnier: 'serious divergences' after first Brexit talks
EU and UK already lock horns over post-Brexit EU rules
What to watch in EU-UK post-Brexit talks?
EU warns UK to abide by Brexit political declaration
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK prime minister Boris Johnson in London, back in January. On Monday their talks were by video-conference only (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections