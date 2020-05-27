Ad
euobserver
An 'in-person' summit of EU leaders might be needed to deal the deal on the EU budget and the recovery fund (Photo: European Council)

EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission will on Wednesday (27 May) set out its revised long-term budget proposal and plans for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic brought Europe to a near-complete standstill.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will present the plans to journalists and MEPs on the recovery plan, tied to the new seven-year budget kicking off next year.

It is expected to nudge the EU towards further integration by allowing the commission - temporarily - to borrow money ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money
EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan
Macron and Merkel propose €500bn EU recovery fund
EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice
An 'in-person' summit of EU leaders might be needed to deal the deal on the EU budget and the recovery fund (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections