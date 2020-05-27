EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit

The EU Commission will on Wednesday (27 May) set out its revised long-term budget proposal and plans for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic brought Europe to a near-complete standstill.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will present the plans to journalists and MEPs on the recovery plan, tied to the new seven-year budget kicking off next year.

It is expected to nudge the EU towards further integration by allowing the commission - temporarily - to borrow money ...