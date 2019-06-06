Orban-style 'media capture' is spreading across Europe

Imagine a Europe where news media are controlled by cartels of governments and oligarchs. Prime ministers give lucrative advertising contracts to press companies that support them and financially punish those that don't to the point of extinction.

Public broadcasters are gutted of critical journalists and turned into cheerleaders for the ruling party.

This is not a dystopian fantasy. It is Europe in 2019.

We hear a lot about the threats of social media and misinformation t...