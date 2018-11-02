Ad
euobserver
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic was Slobodan Milosevic's minister of information from 1998-2000. Now a coalition of five Serbian media organisations warn of the threats to media freedoms under him. (Photo: Council of the EU)

How media freedom in Serbia is under attack

EU Political
Opinion
by Matteo Trevisan, Bologna,

The European Commission has been very clear in its latest report, denouncing the threats, intimidation and violence against journalists in Serbia.

That statement is corroborated by data, sourced from different databases and research, showing evidence of an increase in attacks on journalists and media representatives between 2014 and 2018.

The situation ha...

EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

