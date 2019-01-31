MEPs vote for transparency, despite EPP secret ballot

Efforts by German centre-right MEPs to block greater transparency in the European Parliament via a secret ballot ended in defeat on Thursday (31 January).
The plenary in Brussels instead backed calls to require leading MEPs to disclose to the public their meetings with lobbyists.
It will also allow all MEPs who volunteer to do so, to publish their monthly expenses report on the website of the parliament.
For the German European People's Party delegation, the most contentious...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.