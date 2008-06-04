Turkey angry over French referendum plans

Turkey has criticised a French plan to introduce an obligatory referendum as the method for ratifying large countries' EU membership in the future, saying it is "discriminatory" and endangers bilateral relations.
The French National Assembly on Tuesday approved a constitutional reform plan that contains a clause making holding a referendum compulsory to approve the EU accession of any country whose population surpasses five percent of the EU population – currently around 500 million peo...
