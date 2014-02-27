Public disclosure unkind to Swedish nationalists

The presence of a populist, nationalist party in their midst has belatedly convinced Swedish political parties to legislate for compulsory disclosure of party contributions.
From 1 April this year, all political parties will need to publically declare any donations of over €2,000. And any anonymous donations will exclude the party in question from public financing.
The only party to vote against the reform was the Swedish Democrats (SD), the nationalist party whose presence trigge...
