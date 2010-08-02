Ad
A campaign poster for Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party (Photo: Flickr)

Dutch minority government set to form with far-right backing

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

One of the most conservative Dutch governments ever was in the offing Sunday, with the conservative-liberal election winners of the VVD party agreeing on a minority coalition with the centre-right Christian Democrats and backed on a case-by-case basis by the far-right anti-Islam Freedom Party of Geert Wilders.

After almost two months of failed talks between all the major parties across the political spectrum, on the weekend it appeared that the three parties had coalesced on a formula t...

