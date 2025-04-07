Ad
The findings land at a politically sensitive moment, as the European People's Party and other rightwing forces are attacking green NGOs (Photo: European Court of Auditors)

EU auditors criticise lack of transparency in NGO funding

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The EU’s financial watchdog has called out the European Commission and member states for failing to provide a reliable picture of NGO funding.

“EU funding is too opaque and suffers from a lack of transparency,” said Laima Andrikienė, the European Court of Auditors member who presented the audit’s findings on Monday (7 April). “Information, including on lobbyin...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

