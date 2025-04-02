Ad
euobserver
Co-chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists group, Italian MEP Nicola Procaccini (Photo: EU Parliament)

Exclusive

Rightwing MEPs get support for anti-green EU inquiry

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group has secured enough signatures to launch a formal inquiry committee into what they call 'green lobbying' and the use of EU funds by climate and environmental groups, sources told EUobserver on Wednesday (2 April).

The probe will focus on organisations funded by the EU’s 'Life' programme, the bloc’s main tool...

Green EconomyExclusive

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

