Environmental NGOs fire back at ‘slanderous’ attack by EPP on funding

Brussels's environmental NGOs have defended their track record, in a special press conference on Monday (3 February) — after weeks of Europe's biggest political group campaigning to restrict their funding.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.