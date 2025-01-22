Conflict of interest questions for MEP spearheading clampdown on NGOs

Fears of a clampdown on funding for NGO advocacy work are on the rise — especially after environmental non-profits became the target of a campaign led by centre-right MEPs, who argue that EU funds should not pay for their lobbying activities.
German MEP Monika Hohlmeier, vice-chair of the parliament’s budget committee and one of the leading European Peop...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
