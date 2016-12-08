Europe's obesity battle, a haphazard reality

EU states frequently express alarm at rates of obesity and complain about the burden it puts on health services, but national action to address the problem is hugely inconsistent and often consists of little more than a collection of vague goals, an investigation by this website has discovered.

EUobserver asked all 28 health ministries to provide details of their strategies on fighting obesity, and the amount of money they spend on the measures.

Of the 21 ministries that replied, ...