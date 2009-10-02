Ad
Romanian premier Emil Boc will continue to run a minority government until the presidential elections next month (Photo: Romanian government)

Romanian government breaks up ahead of presidential elections

by Valentina Pop, BUCHAREST,

A centre-right minority government is temporarily taking office in Romania until the presidential elections on 22 November, after the Social Democratic Party left the governing coalition on Thursday in protest over the sacking of one of their ministers.

"This is pure politics. [President Traian] Basescu wants to secure his vote, and [Socialist leader Mircea] Geoana wants to have a better chance in the elections," says Alin Tranca, a 38-year old taxi driver in Bucharest.

"Nobody i...

