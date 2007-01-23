War crimes haunt EU relations with post-election Serbia

Serbia's election result has given new impetus to an EU debate on how to unfreeze Belgrade's EU integration process, with some member states keen to give moderates a boost by accepting softer conditions for compliance with the UN's war crimes tribunal, the ICTY.
"The problem is not [war crimes suspect] Mladic. It is how Serbia cooperates with the conditions of ICTY. What we expect from Belgrade is an appropriate gesture," Romanian foreign minister Mihai-Razvan Ungureanu told EUobserver...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
