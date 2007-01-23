War crimes haunt EU relations with post-election Serbia

Serbia's election result has given new impetus to an EU debate on how to unfreeze Belgrade's EU integration process, with some member states keen to give moderates a boost by accepting softer conditions for compliance with the UN's war crimes tribunal, the ICTY.

"The problem is not [war crimes suspect] Mladic. It is how Serbia cooperates with the conditions of ICTY. What we expect from Belgrade is an appropriate gesture," Romanian foreign minister Mihai-Razvan Ungureanu told EUobserver...