Pole attempts to breathe new life into EU legislature

The new president of the European Parliament, Jerzy Buzek, has given himself the task of making his institution more internet friendly and livening up debates in the notoriously dull EU legislature.

At 69 years of age, Mr Buzek is everything but a typical grandfather enjoying his retirement. Not only is he the first eastern European to preside over an EU institution, but he is also a strong advocate of using new media to re-connect European citizens with political life in Brussels and S...