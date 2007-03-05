Ad
euobserver
Mr Barrot takes a broadside at the French presidential candidates (Photo: European Commission)

French commissioner worried by presidential election campaign

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg,

Jacques Barrot, the French EU commissioner, has warned the French presidential candidates that France could lose out if it does not resume its leadership role in Europe.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Barrot, responsible for EU transport, said Europe is in danger of becoming the "big forgotten issue" in the French presidential campaign, at a time when the country needs to get out of its "whingeing, pessimistic and defensive" mindset.

He said a positive debate is vit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Sarkozy criticises EU integration talks without France
French left presidential hopeful opposes core EU plan
Segolene Royal wrong-footed by Sarkozy over EU
France's Royal wants new EU constitution referendum
Mr Barrot takes a broadside at the French presidential candidates (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections