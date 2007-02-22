Sarkozy criticises EU integration talks without France

French presidential candidate and interior minister Nicolas Sarkozy has chastised the 18 countries who have already ratified the EU constitution for discussing European integration without involving France.

At a political rally with around 7,000 supporters in Strasbourg on Wednesday evening (21 February), Mr Sarkozy said "I must express my sadness over the Madrid meeting where for the first time since 1945...European countries met to discuss the future of Europe without France," Mr Sark...