Ad
euobserver
'Issues about which I thought we had already achieved an agreement, or which were off-topic, were brought to the table endlessly.' (Photo: Florian Christoph)

On-road emissions tests: How EU failed to change to the fast lane

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels/Berlin,

On 28 October 2015, EU member states agreed that an on-road test measuring dangerous nitrogen oxides in cars would be introduced, but that initially carmakers would be allowed to exceed the EU limit 2.1 times.

The new test is mandatory as of 1 September 2017.

The decision came just a month after Europe's largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen Group (VW), was outed as having cheated laboratory emissions tests.

An investigation by this website reveals that the VW scandal accele...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateEU Political

Related articles

Dieselgate: How carmakers were allowed to bend the law
How the car industry won the EU's trust
Dieselgate shows weakness of EU federalism-lite
EU encouraged car industry to cheat, French report says
'Issues about which I thought we had already achieved an agreement, or which were off-topic, were brought to the table endlessly.' (Photo: Florian Christoph)

Tags

DieselgateEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections