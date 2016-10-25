Ad
euobserver
The EU wants to boost its defence industry with research grants (Photo: ThyssenKrupp)

MEPs to back multi-million euro military research budget

EU & the World
Digital
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU parliament is poised to approve spending public money on military research on a large scale for the first time.

MEPs on Wednesday (26 October) are voting on a proposal that seeks to fund "innovative defence technology" from 2017 over three years under a so-called Preparatory Action for Defence Research.

Around €25 million per year will be set aside in annual EU budgets for an effort that aims to kick-start a multi-billion euro defence research programme in the next seven-ye...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

No support for EU army in ministers' talks
EU powers draft post-Brexit defence plan
Italy lays out 'vision' of EU army
EU joint defence to focus on south
The EU wants to boost its defence industry with research grants (Photo: ThyssenKrupp)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections