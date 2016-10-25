MEPs to back multi-million euro military research budget

The EU parliament is poised to approve spending public money on military research on a large scale for the first time.

MEPs on Wednesday (26 October) are voting on a proposal that seeks to fund "innovative defence technology" from 2017 over three years under a so-called Preparatory Action for Defence Research.

Around €25 million per year will be set aside in annual EU budgets for an effort that aims to kick-start a multi-billion euro defence research programme in the next seven-ye...