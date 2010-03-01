EU parliament pension fund in the spotlight

Pressure is increasing to overhaul a private-sector pension fund for MEPs under which citizens foot the bill for poor investments, as parliament's 2008 budget discharge procedure enters the final stages.
A decision last April by the legislature's bureau, the body made up of parliament's president and vice-presidents, indicated the EU institution would assume its "legal responsibilities" to ensure members received their full pension entitlements by stepping in to pick up the tab when i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here