euobserver
MEPs Toni Comin and Carles Puigdemont - they have seats, but are now searching for a home (Photo: European Parliament)

Catalan MEPs Puigdemont and Comin look for a party

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Two Catalan MEPs - the former head of the Catalan regional government, Carles Puigdemont, and one member of his government, Toni Comín - have asked to join the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament - but indicated they are open to other groups.

But the two Catalan politicians face some opposition from one of the leaders of the group, Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, who has accused them of showing political sympathy to the Fl...

MEPs Toni Comin and Carles Puigdemont - they have seats, but are now searching for a home (Photo: European Parliament)

