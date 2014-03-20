French socialists hope to capitalise on anti-EU sentiment

Currently struggling in the polls – behind both the centre- and far-right – the French Socialist party is desperately seeking to boost its political fortunes.



Having failed to capitalise on the crash of the financial sector in the 2009 EU elections, socialists in France, and around Europe, are now hoping to capitalise on the anti-European feeling that has arisen in response to how the crisis has been managed.

The May EU poll will be a key test.

“We have moved from eurosceptici...