euobserver
The German Bundestag has acquired a greater say over EU affairs (Photo: Deutscher Bundestag/Stephan Erfurt)

German house in landmark vote on Iceland EU membership

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

The Bundestag on Thursday (22 April) is set to hold a landmark vote on European affairs, with the first binding EU recommendation for its government to follow in respect to Iceland's membership bid to join the bloc.

Although not a controversial one, the vote is a premiere in German politics, after lawmakers acquired a greater say on the government's EU policies. These extra powers were key for the Bundestag last year to approve the Lisbon Treaty, the EU's new legal framework, which the ...

