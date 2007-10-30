Majority of French want referendum on new EU treaty

A majority of French would prefer to have a referendum on the newly agreed EU treaty, rather than a parliamentary ratification as decided by president Nicolas Sarkozy, a fresh survey has shown.

Some 61 percent of those asked would like to have a referendum on the treaty, while 31 percent agree that ratification by parliament is the better route, according to a CSA poll for Monday's (29 October) edition of French daily Le Parisien.

However, more than half of the respondents – 52 pe...