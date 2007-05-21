Bulgaria elects new MEPs amid corruption worries

Political groups in the European Parliament will see a small reshuffle following Bulgaria's first European elections, with the ruling socialists suffering a setback, while anti-corruption and far-right groupings scored well.

The vote was marked by low turnout – 26 percent – and public frustration over corruption.

According to preliminary results, the Socialist Party led by the country's prime minister, Sergey Stanishev, has secured five MEP seats, as many as its centre-right riv...