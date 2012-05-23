Ad
Life expectancy of Roma is 10 years lower than the EU average

Brussels critical of national strategies on Roma

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

National Roma integration strategies submitted by member states to the European Commission fail to fully assess the needs of Europe's largest minority.

Speaking to reporters in Strasbourg on Wednesday (23 May), EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding said the desperate situation of Roma is "a wake-up call for leaders."

EU leaders in June 2011 had backed a European Commission plan to end the centuries-old exclusion of the continent's 10 to 12 million Roma minority. Most live in Bulg...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Life expectancy of Roma is 10 years lower than the EU average (Photo: EUobserver)

EU Political

