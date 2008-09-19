Ad
euobserver
Stalin, along with Hitler, steered the course of 20th century European history (Photo: EUobserver)

Czech Republic seeks EU institute on totalitarianism

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The Czech Republic, sitting at the EU's helm from January 2009, is to seek the establishment of a new European body that could serve as a research institute into totalitarianism and a museum of victims of totalitarian regimes.

"The institution could cover our totalitarian past from Portugal through Greece to the Baltic States," Pavel Zacek from the Prague-based Institute for Totalitarian Studies, said on Thursday (18 September).

Speaking at a public hearing on the issue in the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Stalin, along with Hitler, steered the course of 20th century European history (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections