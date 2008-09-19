Czech Republic seeks EU institute on totalitarianism

The Czech Republic, sitting at the EU's helm from January 2009, is to seek the establishment of a new European body that could serve as a research institute into totalitarianism and a museum of victims of totalitarian regimes.

"The institution could cover our totalitarian past from Portugal through Greece to the Baltic States," Pavel Zacek from the Prague-based Institute for Totalitarian Studies, said on Thursday (18 September).

Speaking at a public hearing on the issue in the E...