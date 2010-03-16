Ad
EU economic governance inevitable, Belgian PM says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme has said that joint economic governance among some or all EU member states is an inevitable consequence of the creation of the euro.

Speaking in an interview with EUobserver about the prospects for setting up a future European Debt Agency (EDA) and a European Monetary Fund (EMF), Mr Leterme predicted that current resistance to the plans will melt away in the coming years.

"You can have doubts about the political will today ...but the idea of st...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Leterme: "It's about Europe's financial stability and it's not an ideological debate about federalism" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

