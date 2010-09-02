Ad
Not wanted in the EU: asylum seekers from conflict zones (Photo: European Commission)

Current EU rules bad for asylum seekers, says Council of Europe

by Valentina Pop,

The Council of Europe, the continent's main human rights watchdog, on Wednesday slammed Greece for not being able to grant "basic safeguards" to refugees but pleaded for a change to current EU rules on asylum seekers.

Under the so-called Dublin regulation, member states can transfer any asylum seeker back to the first EU country he or she set foot on, even if the respective government is overcrowded with asylum claims.

The situation in Greece, for instance, is such that "asylum se...

