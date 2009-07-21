Ad
euobserver
Turkey has no right to prevent exploitation of oil and mineral resources off southern coast of Cyprus, Nicosia claims (Photo: European Commission)

Cyprus remains tough on Turkey's EU talks

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Cyprus will continue to block Turkey's EU talks until Ankara stops acting like a "neighbourhood bully" by preventing Nicosia's efforts to exploit the island's energy sources, Cypriot foreign minister said on the day of the 35th anniversary of Turkey's invasion.

"The energy chapter can't open when Turkey tries to impede Cyprus, an EU member state, from utilizing its own energy sources," Marcos Kyprianou, the foreign minister and ex-European commissioner for the Mediterranean island of 80...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Turkey has no right to prevent exploitation of oil and mineral resources off southern coast of Cyprus, Nicosia claims (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections