Cyprus remains tough on Turkey's EU talks

Cyprus will continue to block Turkey's EU talks until Ankara stops acting like a "neighbourhood bully" by preventing Nicosia's efforts to exploit the island's energy sources, Cypriot foreign minister said on the day of the 35th anniversary of Turkey's invasion.

"The energy chapter can't open when Turkey tries to impede Cyprus, an EU member state, from utilizing its own energy sources," Marcos Kyprianou, the foreign minister and ex-European commissioner for the Mediterranean island of 80...