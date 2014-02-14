Orbanism vote eclipses EU election in Hungary

While Europe is gearing up for its most important election season so far, Hungary is buzzing with election anxiety as well.

In this country of 10 million however, the excitement is all about 6 April, the national parliamentary elections.

The day represents the first time Prime Minister Viktor Orban's overhaul of Hungary's constitution, economy, social fabric and foreign policy will be tested at the voting booths.

Anything beyond that date, including the European Parliament...