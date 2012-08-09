Ad
Greek fans at Euro2012: 54.9 percent of under 25s in Greece are unemployed (Photo: 2dubstEEr)

More than half young Greeks are unemployed

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greek youth unemployment figures released on Thursday (9 August) by the Hellenic Statistic Authority marked another record high at 54.9 percent in May compared to around 41 percent to the same period last year.

“It is indeed a matter of deep concern for the commission and the unprecedented level of unemployment in Greece, in particular for youth unemployment,” European Commission spokesperson Olivier Bailly told reporters in Brussels.

Bailly said the ‘troika' - the EU, European Ce...

