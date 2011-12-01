Parliament wants equal powers over EU economic governance

Warning that the "democratic credibility" of the EU has been damaged in the eyes of citizens as economic integration proceeds apace with little input from ordinary people, the European Parliament has demanded that it be given equal powers to the other EU institutions over national budgetary control.
"The democratic credibility of European integration has suffered enormously from the manner in which the euro crisis has been dealt with to date," reads a strongly worded resolution passed w...
