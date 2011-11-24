Developing world out of date on climate change, EU says

The EU has said it will sign up to extending the international treaty on climate change but has little hope that the US and China will follow suit.

In a speech laying out the EU's position ahead of international talks beginning in Durban next week, EU climate change chief Connie Hedegaard Thursday (24 November) said it is unlikely that Washington and Beijing will sign up to "what the world needs" but called on them to set out a clear "roadmap."

The first commitment period of the K...