Greek crisis is 'tip of the iceberg,' Chinese official says

A senior Chinese official entered the debate on the heath of Europe's economy on Thursday (25 March) saying the current crisis surrounding Greece should not be seen as an isolated problem.

"Greece is only one case, but it's only a tip of the iceberg," People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Zhu Min told an investment forum in Hong Kong.

Mr Zhu added that the "main concern today obviously is Spain and Italy," reports Dow Jones Newswires. The comments were made only hours before EU l...