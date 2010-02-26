Gaddafi divides Europeans on passport rules

Ministers in Europe's passport-free Schengen area are divided in evaluating how Switzerland used the Schegen system in its diplomatic row with Libya.

Interior ministers at a debate on Thursday (25 February) called on both Bern and Tripoli to "redouble their diplomatic efforts" in order to end a dispute which has now had an impact on almost all EU countries - except Great Britain, Ireland, Bulgaria and Romania, which are not part of Schengen.

"We expressed support for Switzerland, ...