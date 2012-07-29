Romanians prepare for divisive referendum

The Romanian government's political campaign ahead of a referendum on Sunday (29 July) on removing the president from office resembles a personal vendetta, amid EU worries about democracy eroding rapidly in the country.

Romanians are being asked whether they agree that President Traian Basescu overstepped his powers - as the Parliament voted earlier this month.

But billboards asking Romanians to vote in favour of Basescu being ousted have nothing to do with the constitutional deb...