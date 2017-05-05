Ad
MEPs fear road workers will miss out on social rights

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Coach and truck drivers could miss out on social rights to be granted to others amid an ongoing revision of an EU law on "posted workers", that is, employees sent to another EU country for a limited period of time.

EU transport commissioner Violetta Bulc said on Wednesday (3 May) she would put forward a separate text on the entitlements of transport workers.

"The posted workers directive applies to all economic activities including road transport. But [because of the specifics o...

