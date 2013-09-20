Germans head to the polls in close election

"We can do this. Together we can turn the tide. Sunday can be the last day of Angela Merkel's coalition," a confident Peer Steinbrueck told cheering crowds in his last big rally on Thursday (19 September) in Berlin.

According to the latest poll published by the public tv station ZDF, Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and her Liberal coalition partner are only one percent ahead of the Social Democrats, Greens and the leftist Linke party.

The survey places Merkel's coalition at 45...