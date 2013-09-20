Ad
euobserver
Merkel's challenger Peer Steinbrueck tries to mobilise people to vote (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Germans head to the polls in close election

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

"We can do this. Together we can turn the tide. Sunday can be the last day of Angela Merkel's coalition," a confident Peer Steinbrueck told cheering crowds in his last big rally on Thursday (19 September) in Berlin.

According to the latest poll published by the public tv station ZDF, Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and her Liberal coalition partner are only one percent ahead of the Social Democrats, Greens and the leftist Linke party.

The survey places Merkel's coalition at 45...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

German elections: Little change for EU
Merkel's challenger Peer Steinbrueck tries to mobilise people to vote (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections