Snowden among nominees for EU prize

US whistleblower Edward Snowden is among the seven nominees for the European Parliament's Sakharov prize for freedom of thought.

Nominated by Greens and leftists in the European Parliament, Snowden is a former contractor for the Central Intelligence Agency who fled to Russia after revealing a mass surveillance scheme run by the US government.

The 29-year old, charged in the US for espionage and theft, has become an irritant in US-Russian relations and a cause celebre for internet ...