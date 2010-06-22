Russian banker unveils bid to buy Le Monde

A billionaire Russian banker has said he is keen to buy elite French newspaper Le Monde, raising questions over its editorial independence.
The 43-year-old Moscow-based owner of My Bank, Gleb Fetisov, reportedly Russia's 42nd wealthiest man with a fortune of €1.3 billion, said he is interested in the deal in an interview with Russian daily Kommersant out on Tuesday (22 June)...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
