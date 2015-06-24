Liberals still EP kingmakers, study says

Liberal MEPs remain the ‘kingmakers’ in deciding close votes in the European Parliament, despite seeing their numbers seriously diminished in last year’s European elections.

Based on analysis of almost 1000 parliamentary votes between July 2014 and June 2015 published on Tuesday (23 June) by Votewatch, the Liberal ALDE group was on the winning side on just over 90 percent of votes in the Parliament, putting them narrowly ahead of the centre-right EPP, the largest group in the assembly, ...