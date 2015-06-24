Ad
Liberal MEPs are most likely to be on the winning side in European Parliament votes, according to a new study (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Liberals still EP kingmakers, study says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Liberal MEPs remain the ‘kingmakers’ in deciding close votes in the European Parliament, despite seeing their numbers seriously diminished in last year’s European elections.

Based on analysis of almost 1000 parliamentary votes between July 2014 and June 2015 published on Tuesday (23 June) by Votewatch, the Liberal ALDE group was on the winning side on just over 90 percent of votes in the Parliament, putting them narrowly ahead of the centre-right EPP, the largest group in the assembly, ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

