euobserver
Puigdemont: "This is a European problem. And Europe cannot look the other way"

Catalonia seeks EU support for secession vote

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Catalan leaders came to the heart of the EU on Tuesday (24 January) to appeal for political support for an independence referendum they plan to organise this year. 

"At the latest in September 2017, Catalonia will hold a binding independence referendum," said Carles Puigdemont, the president of Catalonia's government, in a speech at an event in the European Parliament.

Puigdemont was in Brussels with his vice-president Oriol Junqueras and foreign minister Raul Romeva in an effort ...

EU Political





