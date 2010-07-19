Ad
Swiss watches were among the first priorities in Bern's relations with the EU (Photo: Andy2580)

EU looking to reset relations with Switzerland

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

With new institutions and powers granted by the Lisbon Treaty, the EU is looking to reset its relations with Switzerland, currently governed by 120-odd agreements covering everything from wrist watches to borderless travelling.

"We examined the state of our bilateral relations ... and looked at how to renew them in the future, based on sound legal and political foundations," EU council president Herman Van Rompuy said at a joint press conference with the Swiss president, Doris Leuthard...

